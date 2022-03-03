Don the Mask of Rey Mysterio or chart your own path in WWE 2K22 MyRise, 2K Showcase

WWE 2K22 is poised to return to the ring after a 2 year absence and developer Visual Concepts is packing as many modes as possible to make the wait worth it. 2K Showcase mode will allow you to retrace the legendary career of cover superstar Rey Mysterio. Your opponents in this mode will include icons such as Eddie Guerrero, The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels as well as current superstars such as The Miz and Dolph Ziggler.
For those who would rather make their own legend, the MyRise mode is your playground. Create either a male or female character as you make your way through the WWE system, train at the Performance Center and hopefully get drafted to either the red or the blue brand and eventually find a way to partake in the showcase of the immortals…Wrestlemania.
WWE 2K22 arrives on PlayStation, Xbox Platforms and PC on March 11th and for those who purchase the premium editions March 8th.
