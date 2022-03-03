Nintendo eShop Update – Triangle Strategy, Gunborg: Dark Matters, Kirby and the Forgotten Land demo

There’s a pretty sizeable set of new Nintendo Switch eShop titles queued up and ready to be purchased this week and in the near future.
A few highlights include Triangle Strategy, Gunborg: Dark Matters, Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator, a free Kirby and the Forgotten Land demo, CATch the Stars, Operation Zeta and many more.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- TRIANGLE STRATEGY – Recruit over 20 playable characters with distinct skills, and command your party as Serenoa, heir of House Wolffort, in a tangled plot where your decisions make all the difference. Key choices you make will bolster one of three convictions – Utility, Morality, Liberty – which together make up Serenoa’s world view and influence how the story will unfold. When faced with truly momentous decisions, multiple characters will weigh in by casting their votes on the Scales of Conviction. In these moments, the allies and decisions you make can determine the fate of Norzelia itself. Play from the beginning through Chapter 3 – and experience your first Scales of Conviction vote – with the free Prologue Demo available now in Nintendo eShop. Your progress carries over to the full game, once purchased. TRIANGLE STRATEGY will be available on March 4.
- Gunborg: Dark Matters – Gunborg: Dark Matters is an arcade-style, action-packed platformer in space, with smooth gameplay and a slick, ’80s synthwave soundtrack. Armed with a fierce blade and a powerful shield, your challenge is to fight your way through a mad alien spaceship filled with nefarious creatures and capture the fearsome bosses defending it. Do you have what it takes to face constant threats while staying on your feet in the heat of combat? Can you keep your cool when chaos is descending upon you? Gunborg: Dark Matters will be available on March 4.
- Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator – In Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator you will have complete control of a new winery. Choose which vines to grow, learn how to grow them and when to harvest, and then follow the entire winemaking process. You will decide on the type of wine you want to produce and sell to allow your company to expand. Just like in real life, every choice made, from the vineyard to the sales, will be able to influence the wine produced, both in quantity and quality. A quality wine will increase the reputation of your company worldwide and will allow you to grow better and faster.
Demos:
- Play the Kirby and the Forgotten Land Demo – In the Kirby and the Forgotten Land game on the Nintendo Switch system, you’ll join Kirby on an unforgettable journey in a mysterious world. The new demo out today includes three stages from the first world. You can test your mettle against the first boss, the fearsome Gorimondo of the Beast Pack. The demo will also let you sample some of Kirby’s abilities, including the new Mouthful Mode. With this latest addition to his repertoire, Kirby can inhale real-world objects to assume powerful transformations. Purchase the full game when it launches on March 25 to experience Kirby’s complete roster of abilities and transformations.
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U
- Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- A Musical Story
- AAA Clock + Cyber Protocol
- amazin’ George 2
- Ambition Record
- Arcade Archives HIGHWAY RACE
- Bus Driver Simulator Countryside
- CATch the Stars
- Counter Delta: The Bullet Rain
- Dexter Stardust: Adventures in Outer Space
- Dr. Oil – Available March 4
- ELO 1100 Chess – Available March 4
- Gav-Gav Odyssey – Available March 4
- HOT WHEELS – Mattel Dream Mobile
- Ink Cipher – Available March 4
- LIT: Bend the Light – Available March 5
- Menseki Genius
- Old Coin Pusher Friends
- Operation Zeta – Available March 4
- Our Battle Has Just Begun! episode 2
- Plumber Hero
- Pretty Girls Breakers!
- Pukan, Bye-Bye!
- Quest for Infamy – Available March 4
- Red Wings: Coloring Planes
- Ryan’s Rescue Squad – Available March 4
- Shiorinokotoha -DarkReflections-
- SpelunKing: The Mine Match
- Street Cats Race – Available March 5
- The Uncertain: Last Quiet Day
- The Wild Case – Available March 8
- What Lies in the Multiverse – Available March 4
- Whiskey Mafia: Leo’s Family
- Will You Snail? – Available March 9
- Would you like to run an idol cafe? 2
In addition to video games available at retail stores, Nintendo also offers a variety of content that people can download directly to their systems. Nintendo adds new games weekly to Nintendo eShop, which offers a variety of options for the Nintendo Switch family of systems, the Wii U console and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems.