Nintendo Direct livestream event scheduled for tomorrow

Hold onto your hats Nintendo Switch owners, Nintendo has scheduled a fresh new Nintendo Direct livestream event for tomorrow (February 9th, 2022) to show off around 40 minutes of Switch software scheduled to be released through the first half of 2022.
Check out the livestream event below and make sure to set a reminder for the 2:00pm PT/5:00pm ET session.
Nintendo Direct – 2.9.2022:
