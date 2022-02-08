Dojoran review for PS5/4, Xbox Series X/One, Switch

Sifu review for PS4/5, PC It's a Jackie Chan movie in game form…except most of our performances will look like the credits. ..

Monster Harvest review for Nintendo Switch, PS4/5,… Delivers on the “Harvest" part of its name, not so great at the “Monster". ..

Nira review for Nintendo Switch, PC If you ever looked at Minecraft and Terraria and thought, “Those graphics are way too flashy and modern-looking!” Nira may be the game for you. ..