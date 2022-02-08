Bungie takes us behind the scenes with Destiny 2: The Witch Queen and Season of the Risen

The long awaited Witch Queen expansion for Destiny 2 is finally just around the corner, so besides waiting 2 more weeks all there is to do is consume new details about the new batch of content whenever it’s available.
Thankfully Bungie dropped one of their ViDocs just in time which dives deeper into The Witch Queen along with the next new season titled “Season of the Risen”.
Check it all out below!
Destiny 2 ViDoc: Light in the Darkness:
Bungie lifts the curtain on the development of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen with a new ViDoc, delving into never-before-seen footage and presenting a sneak-peek of the upcoming expansion. Guardians will also learn more about changes coming to Void subclasses, as well as the new Weapon Crafting feature, and more.
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen and Season of the Risen arrive on February 22, when Guardians everywhere will take back the Light.