New Grand Theft Auto in development, GTAV for PS5, Xbox Series X confirmed for March 15th

Grand Theft Auto V is still a huge money-maker for Rockstar Games even after all these years (thanks a lot to Grand Theft Auto Online), but next-generation console players are probably more than ready shell out some of their hard-earned cash for the upgraded and enhanced version. Well good news PS5 and Xbox Series X|S owners, we finally have some new details! Oh, and confirmation that a new Grand Theft Auto title is indeed in development.
First of all, Grand Theft Auto V is scheduled to hit new generation platforms on March 15th, 2022… so you’ll need to wait a solid month. Rockstar was nice enough to also confirm details for the new graphic modes which will include some combination of up to 4K resolution, 60fps, HDR support, high quality textures and improved draw distances, ray tracing and more. Thanks to the SSD there will of course be super fast load times too, and support for haptic feedback, 3D audio and whatnot depending on the platform.
Regarding GTA Online specifically, there will be a standalone version available for players just interested in that aspect of GTAV and PS5 players will get access to that for free for the first 3 months too. The online experience has also been upgraded and will include a new tutorial, a Career Builder feature, a new Hao’s Special Works auto shop with vehicle upgrade capabilities and other details.
Read on for the info from Rockstar Games below!
Grand Theft Auto V screens:
A New Generation for GTAV and GTA Online
With the GTAV community stronger than ever, Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online will come to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms this coming March 15, bringing the blockbuster open-world experience to players on the latest hardware. We sincerely appreciate the entire community’s support over the years as the game now heads into an unprecedented third console generation.
Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S features new graphics modes with up to 4K resolution, up to 60 frames per second, texture and draw distance upgrades, HDR options and ray-tracing, as well as offering the technical advancements of the latest console generation with faster loading times, immersive 3D audio, platform-specific features like advanced haptic feedback, and much more.
PS4 and Xbox One players eager to continue their journey on the newest generation of hardware will be able to transfer both their GTAV Story Mode progress and their current GTA Online characters and progression to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S with a one-time migration at launch.
Plus, a new standalone version of GTA Online for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S will debut at launch — available for free for the first three months to PlayStation 5 players — making it easier than ever before for new players to experience everything GTA Online has to offer.
Improvements to GTA Online
GTA Online for PS5 and Xbox Series also includes a range of improvements including the ability to skip the GTAV Story Mode prologue before entering Online, and an all-new GTA Online Tutorial. New GTA Online players will now enter the Career Builder, with instant access to their choice of one of four illicit businesses — Biker, Executive, Nightclub Owner, or Gunrunner — and a sizable GTA$ windfall to help select a property, high-end vehicle, and the firepower required to kickstart their enterprise. Returning players will also have the option to restart their character and take advantage of the Career Builder at any time.
The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of GTA Online also include the new Hao’s Special Works auto shop, located within the LS Car Meet, which will allow players to upgrade select vehicles (5 new vehicles and 5 existing vehicles at launch) for elite driving performance that takes full advantage of the upgraded power of new console hardware.
What’s Next
With the unprecedented longevity of GTAV, we know many of you have been asking us about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. With every new project we embark on, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we have previously delivered — and we are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway. We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details.