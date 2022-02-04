Genshin Impact version 2.5 coming February 16th

The fireworks have dissipated in the Liyue skies, hopefully your Keqing & Ningguang are fitted with some glamorous new threads and the treasures of the newly rebuilt Jade Chamber have been salvaged from the oceans. Another Lantern Rite has come and passed, so the new update for Genshin Impact scheduled for February 16th will refocus players’ attention to the sunken land of Enkaomiya. The priestess Sangonomiya Kokomi has tasked the Traveler to explore the area once again as it has been shrouded in unrelenting darkness.
Players will continue the storyline involving the Raiden Shogun Ei, which will ramp up to a showdown with a figure who looks remarkably like…the Raiden Shogun? Not to be outshone, the Shogun’s close friend Yae Miko will also enter the fray as she becomes the newest five star recruitable character. The sultry head shrine maiden of the Grand Narukami Shrine is a Electro Catalyst user who will leave constructs that can summon lightning to strike down nearby foes. For those who missed out, the leaders of the conflict in Inazuma will be recruitable as the Raiden Shogun Ei and Sangonomiya Kokomi summon banners will return during the course of the 2.5 update.
Other events that will be occurring during the 2.5 update will have players trying their hand at mixology, dungeon creation and tag team tournament in the form of Hyakunin Ikki. Genshin Impact is a free to play action RPG available on the PS4, PS5, PC and mobile platforms and it’s newest update Version 2.5 will launch simultaneously on all those platforms.
Version 2.5 “When the Sakura Bloom” Trailer | Genshin Impact:
The ancient Sacred Sakura stands on the peak of Mt. Yougou, its roots running long and deep into the earth, stretching endlessly.
Underneath its shadow, there are people who wholeheartedly wish for blessings, a kitsune who is amused at the floating world, and a god who yearns for transient eternity.
Everything in this world changes, people come and go, but the Sacred Sakura blooms brilliantly every year, its petals going where the wind leads.
Genshin Impact 2.5 screens/art: