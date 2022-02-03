Ghostwire: Tokyo – February 2022 Official Showcase Recap

Announced abruptly in the middle of the week, PlayStation fans got two digital showcases from the new owners of Bungie. One for the latest entry in their landmark automotive series, Gran Turismo 7 and the second a console exclusive from a Xbox Games Studio subsidiary, Ghostwire: Tokyo. Details for the title have been rather limited leading up to it’s now announced March 25th 2022 release date, but today’s showcase gave players a clearer glimpse of the world and the mechanics of this first person action title from Tango Gameworks
Taking place in Tokyo (well…d’uh), you control Akito, a young man who seemingly survived a supernatural phenomenon in the form of a fog which has left most denizens of the town in a spectral form. The reason behind this is Akito somehow became the vessel of KK, a mysterious man who may know more about the circumstances than he leads on. Being KK’s vessel not only allowed him to survive the fog with his body intact, but granted Akito supernatural abilities to fend off demons which have since appeared in the formerly bustling metropolis. Utilizing very cool hand signs, cast wind, water and fire to remove any aggressive apparitions from this mortal plane. The 10 minute gameplay showcase even illuminated the mystery behind the game’s title as players will wield a string-like tool called the spectral weave to accomplish numerous tasks in-world which includes detecting objects of interest, traversal and removing enemy cores in combat.
Ghostwire: Tokyo screens:
The second portion of the showcase featured Shinji Mikami, founder of Tango Gameworks interviewing members of the game’s development team. The group included Kenji Kimura, Masatoshi Yanagi, Reiko Hirashima, Junya Fujii, Suguru Murakoshi and Tsuyoshi Okugawa. Topics included what would be a one word elevator pitch for the title, to which Murakoshi provided the most philosophical response, how sound production was drastically different on this title compared to Tango’s previous releases, the fact that releasing on current gen hardware helped with development, the team’s thoughts on the paranormal, and even Mikami’s musical contribution to the title.
Needless to say, today’s presentation will surely have raised the game’s profile with PlayStation gamers worldwide. Those looking to traverse the hauntingly empty streets of Tokyo will not have to wait long as the game will be available on PlayStation 5 and PC March 25th. Those who pre-order the digital deluxe will be able to access the title 3 days in advance and score some exclusive cosmetics and a kunai weapon.
Ghostwire: Tokyo – February 2022 Official Showcase | PS5:
In an instant, nearly all of Tokyo’s population vanishes and paranormal Visitors from another world take their place in the streets. As Akito, one of the city’s last living humans, you must join forces with a spirit named KK to put an end to the supernatural threat encroaching on Tokyo.
Ready to team up with an unlikely ally to take back the city? Pre-Order Ghostwire: Tokyo today to receive the Hannya outfit and adventure in style! PlayStation 5 preorders will also receive the Biker outfit.