As dropped by Infinity Ward late yesterday afternoon via Twitter, apparently “A new generation of Call of Duty is coming soon”. Yeah, that’s a pretty vague statement, but coming from the development team responsible for Modern Warfare and Warzone most recently, we’ll give them the benefit of the doubt.
Activision or Microsoft hasn’t said much either, so we’re definitely excited to see what they are working on.
Check out the Tweet below and Stay frosty!
A new generation of Call of Duty is coming soon.
Stay frosty.
— Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) February 3, 2022