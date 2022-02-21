Capcom’s countdown ends with a Street Fighter 6 reveal and more

Last week Capcom’s countdown clock had all the fans guessing, some were expecting the inevitable Resident Evil 4 Remake, others were hoping for a revival of one of the Osaka based developer’s many dormant IPs, but those who were clever enough to deduce that the countdown’s end coincided with the company’s annual fighting game tournament, the Capcom Cup were the real winners.
As it reached zero, fans around the world were treated to a 39 second teaser featuring Ryu, now sporting a chest which would make Adam Driver envious, wearing actual footwear and Luke, the last combatant to join Street Fighter V squaring up. Fists clench, veins bulge and punches are thrown as we are treated to the logo and the exclamation Street Fighter 6!
As promised the reign of Street Fighter V is over and fighting game fans everywhere will now begin making feature and character wishlists and setting unreasonable expectations and I’m here for it. Here’s hoping Capcom will have more information for us soon.
Capcom Fighting Collection, due out this June, was also revealed and will include 10 classics fighters from most of Capcom’s franchises including Darkstalkers, Street Fighter, Cyberbots, Super Gem Fighter Mini and even Red Earth.
Media and details below.
Street Fighter 6 screens/art:
Street Fighter 6 – Teaser Trailer:
Capcom Fighting Collection screens:
Get ready, another fight is coming your way! Capcom, the powerhouse behind 35 years of the video game industry’s most legendary fighting games, delivered a one-two punch this Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, during the Capcom Pro Tour 2021 Season Final with a sneak peek at the highly anticipated Street Fighter 6 and the reveal of Capcom Fighting Collection.
Street Fighter 6, the next evolution of the renowned Street Fighter series which has sold more than 47 million units since it charged onto the scene 35 years ago, is now in development. The teaser trailer showcased a glimpse of what’s to come with the future of Street Fighter, as series mainstay Ryu locks horns with new challenger Luke. The 45th and final character in the Street Fighter V roster was teased to have a key role in the next Street Fighter project, which has now been confirmed. More details will be shared this summer. Stay tuned to the official Street Fighter 6 website for all the latest info.
While the excitement for the next chapter in the Street Fighter saga builds, fans can kick off celebrating 35 years of Capcom fighting games with Capcom Fighting Collection, an anthology of 10 classic titles – including the full Darkstalkers series together for the first time ever outside of Japan. Each of the 10 titles in the collection has been revitalized with online multiplayer, enhanced features, and quality of life updates.
Capcom Fighting Collection will be released on June 24, 2022 for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Steam and Xbox One. The package will be available digitally on all platforms as well as physically in North America on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One at retail for MSRP $39.99. Capcom Fighting Collection will also join forces with Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection and unleash a heavy-hitting combo in Capcom Fighting Bundle, launching digitally on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Steam and Xbox One for MSRP $59.99.
About Capcom Fighting Collection
Capcom Fighting Collection unites all five Darkstalkers games for the first time outside of Japan, including Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors, Night Warriors: Darkstalkers’ Revenge, Vampire Savior: The Lord of Vampire, and previously Japan-only titles Vampire Hunter 2: Darkstalkers’ Revenge and Vampire Savior 2: The Lord of Vampire. The anthology also features the first release of Red Earth outside arcades and is joined by fan favorites Hyper Street Fighter II: The Anniversary Edition, Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo, Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix, and Cyberbots: Fullmetal Madness. These classics rank among the most acclaimed fighting games to appear in arcades and introduced the world to many iconic and beloved characters ranging from Chun-Li to Morrigan Aensland.
Players can now take the fight online to showcase their abilities in all 10 titles across ranked, casual, and custom matches. Online multiplayer is supported by a robust rollback netcode to provide a low-latency experience in online battles. Training Mode* has been added to help novices and veterans alike learn the ropes and hone their skills. The all-in-one package also incorporates various gameplay balance adjustments and quality of life improvements such as mid-game saves.
Fans can dive deeper into these classics and even peek behind the scenes of their creation with the in-game Museum. This gallery features more than 500 works of art, including concept sketches and design documents from the titles. Audiophiles can also rock out to the Music Player, where an expansive library of more than 400 songs await.
About Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection
Celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the iconic Street Fighter franchise with the ultimate tribute to its arcade legacy in the Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection. This content-rich all-in-one package highlights the series’ past in an anthology of 12 classic Street Fighter titles with arcade-perfect balancing and a definitive online experience across four of the included titles: Street Fighter™ II: Hyper Fighting, Super Street Fighter™ II: Turbo, Street Fighter™ Alpha 3 and Street Fighter™ III: Third Strike. Fans of the series can also enjoy diving into the past 30 years of Street Fighter history with rich character bios, a huge Museum Mode including never before seen art and interactive timeline, and listen to tracks in the Music Player.
Please visit the Street Fighter 6 and Capcom Fighting Collection official websites for more information.