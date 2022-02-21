Soul Hackers 2 coming everywhere but the Switch on 8/26/22

Atlus continues to feed fans of the MegaTen series well as the studio behind the Persona games has announced the latest entry in the Soul Hackers series for PlayStation, Xbox and PC (Finally Xbox getting that MegaTen love!). As a departure from the recent SMT offerings the game will not focus on high school students, but rather agents of a group named Aion, Ringo and Figure, but they will be fighting to stop the apocalypse with the help of demons.
Soul Hackers 2 will arrive August 26th, 2022…so get ready for a deluge of news posts from me as details trickle out!
Soul Hackers 2 screens:
Soul Hackers 2 — Announce Trailer | PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC:
Today ATLUS, the makers of the critically acclaimed Shin Megami Tensei, Catherine and Persona series, announced its latest RPG: Soul Hackers 2.
Soul Hackers 2 will be released on August 26 for next-gen platforms PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S as well as PlayStation®4, Xbox One and PC. Produced and directed by Eiji Ishida and Mitsuru Hirata, other featured staff includes music composed by MONACA, character designs by
Shirow Miwa and Production Manager Shinjiro Takata.
In a war between devil summoners, it is up to Ringo and her team to decrypt destiny and save the world from apocalypse. Hack into this brand-new story to prevent the destruction of the world, and watch the Announcement Trailer on the Atlus West channel here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=emsm8wfo_MQ