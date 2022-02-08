Session shows off sick tricks done by their community!

EA’s Skate technically exists, but no one has heard a peep from those posers…meanwhile Session is hitting the streets and hitting some sick tricks. As evident by some of the submissions the team at NACON and Crea-ture Studios received when they put out a call for their players to submit trick footage using their in-game tools.
The results are pretty impressive…I’d say more, but maybe it would be better if you see for yourself.
Session Community Clip Contest WINNERS!
Session is currently available via Early Access on Steam and Xbox via it’s Game Preview program.