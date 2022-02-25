Another week of speedruns begins on 2/27 when Games Done Quick presents Frost Fatales 2022

It’s time for the ladies to show us all how it’s done! As Games Done Quick’s All-Women speedrunning event Frost Fatales 2022 is set for a week-long run starting on Sunday, February 27th and ending on Saturday March 6th. The games that will be showcased include classics such as Pokémon Red, Sonic the Hedgehog, Super Mario World and more recent favorites such as Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes, Hades and Fire Emblem: Three Houses.
Games Done Quick is excited to announce that its all-women winter speedrunning event Frost Fatales 2022 starts this Sunday on GDQ’s Twitch channel. The charity fundraiser is organized by GDQ’s Frame Fatales community, highlighting the skills that they bring to speedrunning. The show starts February 27, kicking off a week of exciting runs that conclude on March 6.
Dozens of games will be finished as quickly as possible this week at Frost Fatales, from Akurra to Zelda II: The Adventure of Link. It’s a particularly diverse selection this time around, with stalwarts like Ducktales, Final Fantasy, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Pokémon sharing the lineup with Super Fancy Pants Adventure, Splatterhouse, Sweet Home, and many more. There’s a lot going on this week, so be sure to check out the complete schedule.
Frost Fatales 2022 is held in support of Malala Fund, a non-profit that works to secure free, safe, and quality education for girls around the world. In summer 2021, Flame Fatales raised more than $127,000 for the charity.
Since 2010, Games Done Quick has partnered with some of the world’s most impactful charities, including AbleGamers, Doctors Without Borders, Organization for Autism Research, and Prevent Cancer Foundation, all while bringing people together to cheer on the best speedrunners and gamers in the world. To date, Games Done Quick events have raised more than $37.8 million in total for charity.