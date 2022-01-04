The 2021 Steam Awards winners are…

The 2021 Steam Awards winners have been chosen by the Steam community, and as usual there’s some slightly quirky categories (such as “Best Game You Suck At” and “Labor of Love”) though some solid selection of winners throughout.
Make sure to head on over to the official Steam Awards site for all the fun details for each, or just check out the straightforward list below. And hey, look at that, their Game of the Year just so happens to mirror our Game of the Year.
2021 Steam Awards winners:
- Game of the Year: Resident Evil Village
- VR Game of the Year: Cooking Simulator VR
- Labor of Love: Terraria
- Better with Friends: It Takes Two
- Outstanding Visual Style: Forza Horizon 5
- Most Innovative Gameplay: Deathloop
- Best Game You Suck At: Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition
- Best Soundtrack: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Outstanding Story-Rich Game: Cyberpunk 2077
- Sit Back and Relax: Farming Simulator 22