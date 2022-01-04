New PlayStation VR2, PlayStation VR2 Sense controller details and more revealed

During Sony’s CES event tonight, the company finally made some big new announcements regarding the next generation of PlayStation VR hardware and software in development for the PS5.
First of all, we got an official name for the headset and the controllers: PlayStation VR2, PlayStation VR2 Sense controller respectively. They also released details on one of the first party games in development, the great looking Horizon Call of the Mountain VR being developed exclusively for the platform.
As for specs, yes there will be a single USB-C cable required to power the PSVR2, but as a result the PS5 will be able to power the new headset’s OLED display with 4K HDR visuals with 110-degree field of view and up to 120Hz refresh. The PSVR2 will feature integrated cameras, eye tracking, headset feedback, 3D audio and more bells and whistles. The new controllers will also be leaded with features borrowed from the DualSense PS5 controller including haptic feedback and those fancy adaptive triggers.
Take a look at some of the new info and a teaser trailer below and also head on over to the official PS Blog for reveals of both the new PlayStation VR2 hardware (with full specs) and the reveal of Horizon Call of the Mountain. There will undoubtedly be plenty of updates during the year, which will hopefully include product shots, a release date and pricing soon.
Horizon Call of the Mountain – Teaser Trailer:
PlayStation VR2, PlayStation VR2 Sense, Horizon Call of the Mountain:
PlayStation VR2 takes VR gaming to a whole new level, enabling a greater sense of presence and allowing players to escape into game worlds like never before. With the headset on and controllers in hand, players will feel a heightened range of sensations unlike any other – thanks to the creativity of the game worlds being built by our world class developers, and the latest technology incorporated into the hardware.
Building upon our innovations from PS5, PlayStation VR2 adds a true next-gen experience with high-fidelity visuals, new sensory features, and enhanced tracking – along with a simplified single-cord setup.
- Visual Fidelity: For a high-fidelity visual experience, PS VR2 offers 4K HDR, 110-degree field of view, and foveated rendering. With an OLED display, players can expect a display resolution of 2000×2040 per eye and smooth frame rates of 90/120Hz.
- Headset-based Controller Tracking: With inside-out tracking, PS VR2 tracks you and your controller through integrated cameras embedded in the VR headset. Your movements and the direction you look at are reflected in-game without the need for an external camera.
- New Sensory Features: PS VR2 Sense Technology combines eye tracking, headset feedback, 3D Audio, and the innovative PS VR2 Sense controller to create an incredibly deep feeling of immersion. Headset feedback is a new sensory feature that amplifies the sensations of in-game actions from the player. It’s created by a single built-in motor with vibrations that add an intelligent tactile element, bringing players closer to the gameplay experience. For example, gamers can feel a character’s elevated pulse during tense moments, the rush of objects passing close to the character’s head, or the thrust of a vehicle as the character speeds forward. Additionally, PS5’s Tempest 3D AudioTech makes sounds in the player’s surroundings come alive, adding to this new level of immersion.
- Eye Tracking: With eye tracking, PS VR2 detects the motion of your eyes, so a simple look in a specific direction can create an additional input for the game character. This allows players to interact more intuitively in new and lifelike ways, allowing for a heightened emotional response and enhanced expression that provide a new level of realism in gaming.
All of these advancements in PlayStation VR2, combined with the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers from the PS VR2 Sense controllers, enable players to feel and interact with games in a much more visceral way. PS VR2 will also have a simple setup process — with a single cable connected directly to PS5, you can immediately jump into the VR experience.
Today we are also pleased to reveal that one of the biggest exclusive franchises on PlayStation will be coming to PS VR2 – Horizon Call of the Mountain from Guerrilla and Firesprite. This original game is being built specifically for PS VR2 and will open the doors for players to go deeper into the world of Horizon.