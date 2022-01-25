«

Blizzard Entertainment is working on an “Unannounced Survival Game”

January 25th, 2022

by Paul Bryant


Blizzard Entertainment today dropped off news that they are currently hard at work on a brand new survival game set in an all-new universe. And considering that it’s still technically “unannounced” and they are actively hiring, we’re guessing it may take some time to get many details about it.

At least we have some concept art and an official Tweet as you can see below.

