Blizzard Entertainment is working on an “Unannounced Survival Game”

Blizzard Entertainment today dropped off news that they are currently hard at work on a brand new survival game set in an all-new universe. And considering that it’s still technically “unannounced” and they are actively hiring, we’re guessing it may take some time to get many details about it.
At least we have some concept art and an official Tweet as you can see below.
We’re building a survival game in an all-new universe.
Join us in writing our next chapter: https://t.co/yf7W5p9ERQ pic.twitter.com/vWtkDYh1kX
— Blizzard Entertainment (@Blizzard_Ent) January 25, 2022