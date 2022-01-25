Life is Strange: Remastered Collection gets 5 minutes of gameplay

The release of Life is Strange: Remastered Collection is just around the corner, so Square Enix dutifully released a new 5 minute long gameplay clip showing off the numerous enhancements for the pair of remastered original Life is Strange titles.
The dramatic episodic adventure series won a couple of awards, so it’s definitely worth revisiting across consoles and the PC in enhanced form which includes updated models, motion capture/animation, resolution, lighting, and more.
See some screens below along with the official gameplay too. Life is Strange: Remastered Collection launches on February 1st, 2022 for PS4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and PC with the Nintendo Switch version releasing at a later time. Life is Strange: True Colors Ultimate Edition owners can download the collection free of charge.
Life is Strange: Remastered Collection screens:
First Official Gameplay – Life is Strange: Remastered Collection:
SQUARE ENIX presents a 5-minute sneak peak of the upcoming Life is Strange Remastered Collection, which contains enhanced versions of the first two games in the award-winning series. Featuring updated character models, improved motion capture and more, players will be able to experience legendary leads, Max and Chloe, like never before on Google Stadia, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, GeForce Now, and PC Steam.
https://youtu.be/z3OibmsTE1Q
Improvements visible in this clip are:
- Now rendering in native 4K in Unreal 4, with a rebuilt lighting pipeline.
- New and updated 4K-ready character models with increased polycounts and additional bones are visible throughout
- All character models feature more emotive and expressive animation, more natural hair physics, and updated tears, injuries, and more.
- Max’s tears and expressions are more detailed with updated facial SFX
- Nathan and Chloe’s facial expressions and eyelines have been revamped
- New lip-sync animation throughout.
- New and updated scenic materials for reflectivity and texture.
- Updated models and materials for key props, ex. the bucket in the bathroom
Purchasers of the Life is Strange: True Colors Ultimate Edition will also receive the Life is Strange Remastered Collection.