See the Dayyttoonnnaaaa International Speedway in Gran Turismo 7

Just the mention of the word “Daytona” brings back fond SEGA arcade and console racing memories from previous gaming generations. The classic tri-oval found in numerous racing titles since then is officially making its way to the latest and greatest Gran Turismo and Sony dropped off a PS5 gameplay video trailer showing it off.
We’ll still have to wait until early March 2022 to get our hands on Gran Turismo 7, but we’re liking what we’re seeing. Check out the new video below.
Gran Turismo 7 – Daytona International Speedway Gameplay Video | PS5, PS4:
Enjoy a flying lap at the Daytona International Speedway in Gran Turismo 7, coming March 4 on PS5 and PS4.