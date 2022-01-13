Pokémon Legends: Arceus gets a 13 minute gameplay preview

With the launch of Pokémon Legends: Arceus only a couple of weeks away (January 28th, 2022), Nintendo has dropped off a lengthy trailer showing off 13+ minutes of gameplay of the title running on the Nintendo Switch.
There’s definitely a lot of detail packed into the new footage so set aside some time to check it out.
Pokémon Legends: Arceus | Gameplay Preview:
The Pokémon Legends: Arceus game is arriving soon! As excitement builds for this grand new Pokémon adventure, which launches for the Nintendo Switch family of systems on Jan. 28, Trainers are eager for more details about the journey that awaits them in the Hisui region.
Check out the new video for the game below to learn about additional gameplay details and get whisked away to a land with expansive natural majesty where Pokémon roam freely.