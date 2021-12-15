Ubisoft announces Splinter Cell Remake

There’s been chatter and rumors of a Splinter Cell Remake for quite a long time now, so now’s a good a time as any for Ubisoft to finally confirm it. This morning, the publisher sent out a brief announcement that their Toronto studio is indeed hard at work on planning and development for what they are calling the “Splinter Cell Remake”.
Based on the details on their official blog post, it will be Snowdrop-powered and they are looking to build up an appropriate team for the project. Make sure to check out the announcement trailer as well as much more info at the Ubisoft news site as well.
Splinter Cell Remake: Stepping Out of the Shadows | Ubisoft [NA]:
Ubisoft has greenlit the development of a Splinter Cell remake that will draw from the rich canvas of the brand. Led by Ubisoft Toronto, the game will be rebuilt from the ground up using Ubisoft’s own Snowdrop engine to deliver new-generation visuals and gameplay, and the dynamic lighting and shadows the series is known for. With more Splinter Cell on the horizon, Ubisoft News spoke with some of the developers that launched the original game 19 years ago and some that are working on the remake to find out exactly what set Splinter Cell apart from the competition.