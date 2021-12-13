Sony shows off PS5 console covers, new DualSense controller colors

To celebrate a year of the PS5 being available worldwide, Sony has finally announced some official new console cover replacement colors and a number of matching additional DualSense Wireless Controller variations as well.
The stylish new replacement console covers will set you back $54.99 and come in Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Nova Pink, Starlight Blue and Galactic Purple colors, with new matching controller colors for the latter trio as you can see in the product shots and announcement videos. That’s the good new!
The bad news is that the new console covers and DualSense colors will not be made available until January 21st, 2022 at the earliest (totally issing the Holiday shopping season), and even then only Midnight Black and Cosmic Red will be among the first batch. Other colors and regions will roll out slowly during 2022 as is detailed on the PS Blog here.
Those interested in getting their hands on the new products ASAP can pre-order them directly from PlayStation Direct very soon right here: https://direct.playstation.com/en-us/coming-soon?emcid=or-ps-428777
See the new products below.
DualSense Wireless Controllers – Starlight Blue, Galactic Purple and Nova Pink colors:
PS5 Console Covers:
New DualSense Controllers: Starlight Blue, Galactic Purple and Nova Pink | PS5:
Today we are pleased to reveal the newest colors to join the PS5 family of color accessory offerings: Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple. Adding to the previously released Cosmic Red and Midnight Black DualSense wireless controller colors, the latest galaxy-inspired colors will launch globally starting in January 2022 at participating retailers.
We’re also introducing new PS5 console covers to match all of the galaxy-inspired DualSense wireless controller colors in Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple.
These new console covers are beautiful and easy to use — simply remove your original white PS5 console covers and click your new ones into place. The PS5 console covers will be available for both the PS5 with the Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive and the PS5 Digital Edition and are sold separately from the PS5 console and DualSense controller.
The Midnight Black and Cosmic Red PS5 console covers will become available starting in January 2022 at participating retailers in the following locations: USA, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Korea, and the Philippines. The Nova Pink, Galactic Purple, and Starlight Blue PS5 console covers will also launch in these locations during the first half of 2022. We plan to launch the PS5 console covers in additional territories during the year, and we’ll announce those details as they become available.
The exact launch dates for both the new DualSense wireless controller colors and the new PS5 console covers in select regions may vary by location, so be sure to check your local retailer for availability.