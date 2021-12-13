Nintendo Switch tops 1 million units sold in the U.S. for November 2021

Thanks to the fact that the portable console has received an OLED refresh and somehow also managed to remain in stock at a number of retailers, the Nintendo Switch has topped all other console platforms for the month of November.
Across the entire Nintendo Switch family, Nintendo announced that they reached around 1.13 million units in the U.S. for November 2021, which is quite an impressive milestone. Games of course also did really well including Metroid Dread, Mario Party Superstars, WarioWare: Get It Together!, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl and Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain.
Check out the announcement from Nintendo below.
According to the NPD Group, which tracks video game sales in the U.S., the combined sales of Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite and Nintendo Switch – OLED Model systems hit 1.13 million in the month of November, powering up Nintendo Switch as the best-selling video game console of that month. For the important holiday-shopping week of Thanksgiving, which includes Black Friday, Nintendo Switch was also the top-selling video game console, with nearly 550,000 systems sold. With November logged in the record books, Nintendo Switch has now been the top-selling video game console for 35 out of the last 36 months.
“With a wide-ranging library of games and three options to choose from between Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite and Nintendo Switch – OLED Model, the Nintendo Switch family of systems offers something for everyone this holiday season,” said Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser. “As we head into 2022 and the sixth year of Nintendo Switch, the system continues to see strong demand. We look forward to even more people adding Nintendo Switch to their households!”
Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch – OLED Model can both be played on the TV or instantly taken on the go, while Nintendo Switch Lite is a dedicated handheld system, perfect for players who love playing portably. All of these options in the Nintendo Switch family give shoppers the choice of a system that best fits their gaming lifestyle.
Recent game releases on Nintendo Switch include Metroid Dread, Mario Party Superstars, WarioWare: Get It Together!, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Pokémon Shining Pearl and multiplayer party game Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain. Additionally, Nintendo Switch is home to a wide variety of different games for all types of players, including Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Fortnite, Minecraft and MONSTER HUNTER RISE.
Remember that Nintendo Switch features parental controls that let adults manage the content their children can access. For more information about other features, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/.