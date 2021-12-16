Nintendo eShop Update – Dungeon Munchies, Let’s Play! Oink Games, Timelie

In case you missed the exciting Nintendo Indie World Showcase event yesterday, there were quite a number of reveals including a selection of surprise eShop releases for the Nintendo Switch.
A few of those include Dungeon Munchies, Let’s Play! Oink Games and Timelie, in addition to Chicory: A Colorful Tale, Super Animal Royale, Super Animal Royale and way more. There’s also a Figment 2: Creed Valley demo, a Don’t Starve: Nintendo Switch Edition and even a 3DS title.
See the full list below
- Dungeon Munchies – If you’ve got the munchies, then this 2D side-scrolling action platformer should definitely satisfy your craving. With the help of the undead Necro-Chef Simmer, you’ll hunt down monsters, then cook and eat them! There are around 100 dishes that provide various abilities. Mix and match to get the right meal for your playstyle. With an eclectic cast of characters, a hilarious side-splitting story and charming 2D pixel art, make sure to bring a voracious appetite!
- Let’s Play! Oink Games – A collection of board games from developer Oink Games is coming to Nintendo Switch. Go on thrilling and risky treasure hunts in Deep Sea Adventure. Become the biggest investor in Startups. Catch the “sketchy” rogue and don’t get caught in A Fake Artist Goes to New York. Recover supplies with your fellow astronauts to survive in Moon Adventure. The games are designed to be easy to understand while capturing the feel of their original tabletop versions. You can play all the games locally* and online** with friends near and far! Start a game night with Let’s Play! Oink Games.
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale – A painting adventure game about trying to be somebody, Chicory: A Colorful Tale takes place in a coloring book world where you can draw on anything. Use your painting powers to explore new places, solve puzzles, help your friends and change the world. Chicory, superstar artist and wielder of the Brush, is missing, and all the color in the land vanished with her. It’s up to you, Chicory’s number one fan, to pick up the Brush and fill in for her. It’s a big job, but you’re ready for it … probably! Get ready to make a big splash.
- Timelie – Every second matters in Timelie, a stealth puzzle adventure that lets you control time like a media player. Perceive future events to plan your escape strategy from the past, sneak past enemies and manipulate time in this companionship journey featuring a mysterious cat and a little girl with precognitive powers. Control both the girl and the cat simultaneously, timing their movements and actions to complement each other, escape detection, distract enemies and ultimately escape the world they’re trapped in. Lose yourself in a vibrant world filled with colorful abstractions and surreal visuals. A free demo is also available now in Nintendo eShop.
- Super Animal Royale – Super Animal Royale – Season 2 is available now! Check out the new Animal Pass and join the fight for furvival in the new Beaver Construction HQ map location. Play the 64-player, frenetic, top-down 2D battle royale where animals fight tooth and claw. Collect and customize your favorite critters and weapons, then put them to work in solo matches or team up as a squad of up to four players! Play Super Animal Royale for free on Nintendo Switch.
- Aspire: Ina’s Tale – Ina was trapped, placed in perpetual slumber inside the Tower where she dreamed. Suddenly and unknowingly, she is woken. Ina must now explore the Tower’s inner chambers in search of a way out and a reason for her imprisonment. Along the way, she’ll traverse marvelous scenery, meet enigmatic characters, solve intuitive puzzles and conquer platforming sequences as she comes closer to her goal – but further from innocence. Aspire: Ina’s Tale will be available on Dec. 17.
- Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition – With winter break and long holiday gaming sessions ahead, what better time to explore the majestic, sprawling world of Bionis? Join Shulk in an engrossing journey that spans a colorful world overflowing with towering monsters, real-time combat and a rich story with memorable characters. This definitive version of Xenoblade Chronicles features stunning upgraded landscapes, updated character models, more than 90 remastered music tracks, additional challenge battles and an intuitive interface to customize your party’s skills and track quests. It also includes an added epilogue, Future Connected, which takes place one year after the events of the main game. Treat yourself to an unforgettable RPG adventure!
- Figment 2: Creed Valley – Make your way through a rhythmic world set in the human mind in this musical puzzle-adventure game. Nightmares are spreading chaos everywhere in this sequel to the award-winning game Figment; it’s up to you to put an end to their fearsome schemes. Play solo or locally* with a friend as you wield your trusty sword in engaging combat, manipulate environments to solve compelling puzzles and have symphonic showdowns against some musically menacing bosses. Figment 2: Creed Valley begins its symphony on Nintendo Switch in February 2022, and a free demo is available now in Nintendo eShop.
- Staying Alive – In Don’t Starve: Nintendo Switch Edition, you’re trapped by a demon and transported to a mysterious wilderness. You’ll have to learn how to best use the environment and its inhabitants to escape and find your way back home. Gather resources to craft items for a survival challenge that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Until Dec. 21 at 11:59 p.m. PT, Nintendo Switch Online and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members can put their survival skills to the ultimate test and try the full game for free!* Your save data for the Game Trial is not deleted when the trial ends, so you can also pick up where you left off if you purchase the game later.
- Nintendo Switch Year in Review – Check out all the fun you had playing the Nintendo Switch system in 2021 with Nintendo Switch Year in Review. See stats like the number of games and hours you played, your most-played games of the year and your most-active gaming day, among other fun personalized details and images charting your year spent with Nintendo. Thanks for making Nintendo part of your well-rounded free time! To get started, head over to https://switch.nintendo.com/year-in-review/.
- Spend the Holidays Gaming With Friends – With this My Nintendo reward you can try out all the features of Nintendo Switch Online for free** for a full week without using any Platinum Points. Catch up with friends this holiday season with an online game night! My Nintendo members can use this reward even if you’ve already redeemed the free seven-day trial for Nintendo Switch Online in Nintendo eShop! To learn more, visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/39297bc91370b69a.
- Holiday Fun Run – Looking for a fun challenge during your holiday break? Test your racing skills in the Holiday Fun Run in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe! Drivers of any skill level are welcome in these family friendly races, which run until Dec. 31. To participate, you’ll need a Nintendo Switch Online membership or free seven-day trial. Simply select Online Play from the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe menu screen, then select Tournament. Select Search by Code, then enter the 12-digit code: 3126-5511-1723. Select Join, and then you’ll be off to the races. Best of luck!
- Happy Holidays From My Nintendo! – It’s hard to believe, but 2021 is almost over. Get set for the new year with new My Nintendo rewards. Get a glimpse of your favorite Nintendo characters throughout the year with a fun My Nintendo 2022 Calendar. Or show off your Hyrulian style with a flashy phone ring holder inspired by the Legend of Zelda series – both of these rewards are only for My Nintendo members! To find out more details about how to get these fun new rewards, visit https://my.nintendo.com/news/20fd1361be4e0f12.
- Great deals this week! Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals.
