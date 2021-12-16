The Battousai and friends arrive in Ninjala!

Ninjas and Samurai never got along so it only makes sense for some to finally enter the fray in Gung Ho’s Ninjala. However these samurai aren’t just your run of the mill Ronin, but in fact they are from Nobuhiro Watsuki’s Rurouni Kenshin. Yes, the reformed Battousai Himura Kenshin and some of his friends and foe are invading the Ninja-Gum brawler until January 12th.
Players with Jala to spare can purchase various clothes, costumes, weapon skins, emotes and transformations. See some of these items in action below in the embedded trailer. Ninjala is a free to play arena brawler available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.
Rurouni Kenshin Anime X Ninjala Collaboration!
Rurouni Kenshin Anime X Ninjala art/items:
I have sworn an oath… to never IPPON again? The Rurouni Kenshin Anime is coming to Ninjala in our latest collab! Now you too can don the costume of your favorite Battousai turned Wanderer, Kenshin Himura, and other memorable characters such as Aoshi Shinomori, Hajime Saito, and Makoto Shishio in Ninjala!
A swordsman is nothing without their weapon: the legendary Sakabatō, the reverse blade sword, will be available in the collab as well, along with unique Ninja Gum, emotes, and more!
Check out the collaboration while it runs between 12/15-1/12. Ninjas, you can’t afford to miss out on this collab, that you can’t!