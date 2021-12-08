Grand Theft Auto Online: The Contract to feature Franklin Clinton, Dr. Dre and friends

Grand Theft Auto Online obviously still has a lot of life left in it as Rockstar Games is set to roll out a fresh new story featuring the return of Franklin Clinton… and some missing, unreleased music from Dr. Dre.
The new drop, which goes live on December 15th, 2021, will also include updates to radio stations, opportunities for new hits, vehicles, weapons, and more. Have a look at the trailer and screens below.
GTA Online: The Contract – Coming December 15:
Grand Theft Auto Online: The Contract screens:
In the years since he and his accomplices knocked over the Union Depository, renowned Los Santos hustler Franklin Clinton has been making moves of his own.
Welcome to F. Clinton and Partner, a new “celebrity solutions agency” catering to the Vinewood elite in need of solutions to high-society problems.
Franklin needs two things to get the agency off the ground: a reliable partner and a big-ticket, high-profile client. With your longtime LS contact — and newly aspiring cannabis entrepreneur — Lamar Davis making the connection, you can be the partner that helps Franklin take the business to the next level.
Meanwhile on the other side of the city, DJ Pooh has been reaching out to Franklin about an exciting potential client: his close friend, Dr. Dre.
Lost in the shuffle on his way to Cayo Perico last year, it turns out Dr. Dre’s phone isn’t just missing — it’s in the wrong hands. Not only that, but the phone also contains the hottest property in the city: new, unreleased music from Dr. Dre himself. This could be the big break your agency needs.
Get ready for a wild and hilarious ride through Los Santos, from the mean streets of Franklin’s old neighborhood to the hottest parties in the city, from debaucherous mansions to the offices of the FIB and everywhere in between as you join Franklin, expert hacker Imani, Chop the Dog, and crew to secure Dr. Dre’s precious tracks and return them to their rightful owner.
Stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire in the coming days for more info on The Contract, arriving December 15 to GTA Online — including details of an eclectic new radio station from some very special guest hosts, huge first-of-their-kind updates to existing radio stations including a ton of new and unreleased exclusive tracks from Dr. Dre and a heavy-hitting line-up of artists, plus additional opportunities for agency work including choice hits for players willing to get their hands dirty, plus new weapons, vehicles, and much more.