Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection pre-order trailer, new screens and details

Uncharted fans as well as those PS5 owners who have always wanted to jump into the adventurous PlayStation series are in for a treat when the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection gets released on January 28th, 2022.
The PS5 version will offer up a few performance and fidelity modes, spatial 3D audio, haptic DualSense feedback and instant load times. Those who have purchased any of the recent PS4 Uncharted releases can get the full remastered package for just $10, but those new to the franchise will need to plunk down $49.99, which is still not bad for the bundle of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and The Lost Legacy. PC owners will also get a chance to join in on the adventure in 2022 some time as well.
See some new screens and pre-order trailer below.
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection screens:
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection – Pre-Order Trailer | PS5:
Play as Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer in their own standalone adventures as they are forced to confront their pasts and forge their own legacies. The UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection includes the critically acclaimed single-player stories from both UNCHARTED 4: A Thief’s End and UNCHARTED: The Lost Legacy, remastered for the PS5 console.