Final Fantasy XIV players can show everyone on Three Great Continents their love of pizza thanks to Grubhub!

Have you started making dinner plans for when The Game Awards airs Thursday December 9th? Well Grubhub and Final Fantasy XIV want to help steer your decision to order takeout. Kicking off during the hours of 7:30pm and 12:30pm EST, orders above 15 dollars will have free delivery and receive a free pizza eating emote for use in game when they use the code “ENDWALKER”. Once 20,000 orders have been made, the coupon code can still be used until December 15th, 11:59pm EST to score the pizza eating emote only.
Codes for the emote will be sent on December 17th and can be redeemed on the FINAL FANTASY XIV: Mog Station. For additional details check out the Grubhub promotional page or the Final Fantasy XIV Loadstone Article. So what will you be ordering?