The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience coming to PS5, Xbox Series X

In a fun bit of cross promotion for The Matrix Resurrections (we assume), Epic Games and the creators of The Matrix franchise have teamed up to release tech demo of sorts for the PS5 and Xbox Series X running on the Unreal Engine 5.
The free The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience will be “revealed” during the The Game Awards on December 9th, but we do have a teaser to enjoy right now. So wake up and check it out below, and hit up the official site to pre-load the app to your respective next-gen console.
The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience | Teaser:
Watch the teaser for ‘The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience’ here!
Get ready for a glimpse into the future of interactive storytelling and entertainment with UE5.
Created by members of the original movie team including Lana Wachowski along with Epic Games and partners, ‘The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience’ is a wild ride into the reality-bending universe of ‘The Matrix’ that features performances by Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.
Pre-download ‘The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience’ for free now: https://www.unrealengine.com/wakeup
Stay tuned for The Game Awards on December 9, when all will be revealed! Find out more here:
https://thegameawards.com/