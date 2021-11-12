Super Arcade Football review for Nintendo Switch, PC

Also on: PC
Publisher: OutOfTheBit
Developer: OutOfTheBit
Medium: Digital
Players: 1-4
Online: Yes
ESRB: E
Given that FIFA has basically abandoned the Switch in recent years — since no, Legacy Editions don’t count — it’s opened the door for indie developers to fill that void with their own takes on the beautiful game. Super Arcade Football is one such entry, and even if it’s clearly not as polished as what you’d get from EA, it more than makes up for that by being an absolute blast.
It does this by being as pick-up-and-play as a soccer game can be. There’s the thumbstick to move your players, one button to pass and shoot, and…that’s literally it. You don’t need to figure out the difference between a lob pass and a through pass, no complicated corner kick strategies, no keeping track of player’s health and stamina. It took a few moments to get used to playing a sports game that had so few controls, but once I caught onto what was expected of me, I was addicted.
It also helps that, true to the “arcade” part of its title, Super Arcade Football is fast-paced, and doesn’t require you to sink endless amounts of time into squad management, or practice, or even games themselves — the halves in single-player mode are three minutes each, which means everything flies by at a pleasantly quick pace.
There’s also a decent amount of content and customization to be found here. You can play around with the playing conditions for exhibition games, play online, set up tournaments, and, best of all, play a story mode that doesn’t venture too far away from “play a bunch of games.” It’s not exactly incredibly deep, but there’s enough to do here that you’ll feel like you’re getting your money’s worth.
Is it on par with FIFA’s production values? Of course not: it’s an indie-made, retro-tinged soccer game. But simply by making soccer feel fun and fast-moving, Super Arcade Football is a worthy entry into the Switch’s crowded soccer field.
