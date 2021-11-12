Put Tiny Tina and Butt Stallion on your desk thanks to Mighty Jaxx!

Explosives expertise, a mouth that goes a mile a minute, lover a cutesy things, Tiny Tina who debuted in 2012 Borderlands 2 was definitely one of the breakout characters from that seminal “Shlooter” franchise. She has since had appearances in other titles in the series, starred in her own board game and a line of physical merchandise and action figures. In the lead up to the spinoff Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Gearbox Software has tapped Mighty Jaxx to release a Tina Tiny vinyl figure with some tricks up its sleeve.
Garbed in her Dungeon Master attire and riding upon the majestic Butt Stallion, it comes with a base that has various dice embedded it in. The figure can be scanned in the Forreal App to ensure you own an authentic figure, as well as redeem an Epic Game Store copy of the upcoming Tiny Tina’s Wonderland, a $59.99 value in itself!
The first run of this figured dubbed the 523 edition will include bonus items such as 5 character cards, 2 4″ minifigures and 3 thousand Mighty Coins which can be used to purchase other Mighty Jaxx products. The figure can be pre-ordered on Mighty Jaxx’s site and Tiny Tina’s Wonderland will be available on PC, and Consoles March 25th, 2022.
Tiny Tina & Butt Stallion (523 Edition) product shots: