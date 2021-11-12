See Poisandra in action before she enters the grid November 16th

Draped in pink, sporting a somewhat permanent smile, you would think Poisandra wouldn’t be a threat, but don’t let that lull you into a false sense of security, she’s capable of holding her own. As one of the 4 generals serving the intergalactic bounty hunter Sledge on his quest to obtain energem, she has clashed with 3 different teams of Power Rangers and that’s a rare feat for a villain in a franchise that has been around for 28 years. So it made perfect sense for her to be included in N-Way’s Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, the team based fighter which has captivated not only fans of the IP, but the fighting game community as well.
As part of the fourth season pass, Poisandra is the second character to be released on November 16th after Ninjetti Adam Park and will be followed up by the OG villainess Rita Repulsa who will make her debut in Mid-December. While her powerset on the show is focused on the magical makeup she has, Poisandra will use her heart shaped scythe, exploding cakes and even summon her beau Sledge to put the hurt on any rangers who dare face her. She won’t be making her debut alone as Lord Drakkon’s Gravezord, will be added for all players as a selectable megazord support. A composite of the fallen megazords Lord Drakkon has defeated, it is a fearsome foe on any battlefield.
Poisandra can be purchased for $5.99 as a single piece of DLC or as part of the season pass for $14.99. The season pass is the better deal given you get a slight discount, it also comes with the character skins for some older characters. Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid is available now on PC, Stadia, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4/5 and Nintendo Switch.
Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid – Poisandra and Gravezord screens:
Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid – Poisandra and Gravezord:
Rangers, it’s Morphin Time! The villainous Poisandra enters the Morphin Grid on November 16 with her deadly sweets, along with the legendary Gravezord! May the Power protect you.
Get ready to dodge those hearts in Season 4 of Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid!
Buy your Season 4 Pass here: https://linktr.ee/battleforthegrid