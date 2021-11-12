Shin Megami Tensei V’s launch trailer urges you to attain godhood and save Tokyo

November 12th has finally arrived and that means players can finally enter the mysterious world of Da’at and decide the fate of Tokyo in the newest chapter of Atlus’ long running Shin Megami Tensei series (Some might say it’s even been around longer than Persona). To celebrate this fact, Altus has released a launch trailer which gives us a hint of what’s to come in this conflict between gods.
In the press release we also got quotes as to what other outlets are saying about the title, including this gem from Polygon which echoes our sentiment “Worth the Wait!” (make sure to check out our review here of course).
Well readers wait no more as Shin Megami Tensei V is available physically and digitally on the Nintendo Switch!
Shin Megami Tensei V — Launch Trailer | Nintendo Switch:
The time for creation has come. Claim your throne in Shin Megami Tensei V, available now on Nintendo Switch.
Order Shin Megami Tensei V: atlus.com/smt5