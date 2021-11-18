Nintendo eShop Update – Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl, Death’s Door, more

There’s just a few new digital titles hitting the Nintendo eShop this week and in the near future… as you can see in the rather lengthy list of upcoming eShop updates as seen below.
Where to start? Well Pokémon Brilliant Diamond / Pokémon Shining Pearl seems like a good place, but of course there’s more. Other options include Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story, Death’s Door, Amazing Princess Sarah, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition+, BloodRayne: ReVamped 1 and 2, and more.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Pokémon Brilliant Diamond / Pokémon Shining Pearl – Experience the nostalgia of the Pokémon Diamond Version and Pokémon Pearl Version games in an adventure reborn on the Nintendo Switch family of systems. The original story has been faithfully reproduced, and these remakes include easy-to-understand, player-friendly features of the modern Pokémon series, plus up-close-and-personal Pokémon battle scenes. A Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl Double Pack is also available as a packaged version or as a digital downloadable version, and includes both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, as well as additional in-game bonuses to help you on your Pokémon Trainer journey. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Pokémon Shining Pearl and the Double Pack will all be available on Nov. 19.
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story – Rise against ruin! Unite a party of League of Legends Champions, explore Bilgewater and set sail for the Shadow Isles to uncover the secrets of the deadly Black Mist. Developed by Airship Syndicate and featuring the art style of legendary comic book artist Joe Madureira, creators of Battle Chasers and Darksiders, Ruined King: A League of Legends Story invites you to explore the League of Legends universe. In this immersive turn-based RPG, you will have the freedom to configure your party and control an unlikely group of League of Legends champions, explore the bustling city of Bilgewater and the mysterious Shadow Isles, and experience the Lane Initiative System.
- Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story – In this fast-paced rhythm runner, every action has an explosive reaction and no amount of mayhem is too much. Take on the role of yordle and Hexplosives expert Ziggs as you rampage through the neighborhoods of Piltover. Bomb, bounce and bop to the beat of the music to avoid obstacles, disarm enemies and light fuses to achieve maximum chaos. Cause musical mayhem while outrunning no-fun-allowed Heimerdinger in your quest to build the greatest bomb the world has ever seen! Leave no fuse unlit in Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story.
- Death’s Door – Reaping souls of the dead and punching a clock might get monotonous, but it’s honest work for a Crow. The job gets lively when your assigned soul is stolen, and you must track down a desperate thief to a realm untouched by death – where creatures grow far past their expiry and overflow with greed and power. Use melee weapons, arrows and magic to overcome a fantastic array of beasts and demigods. Experience a somber yet darkly comedic tale, uncovering the truths behind the flow of souls, the role of the Crows and the origin of the Doors. Death’s Door will be available on Nov. 23.
- Digital Spotlight
- Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! – While you can revisit the Sinnoh region this week in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, you can also work to become the best Pokémon Trainer in the Kanto region as you battle other Trainers, Gym Leaders and the sinister Team Rocket in Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! Explore the vibrant region of Kanto – home to beloved characters like Brock, Misty and the nefarious trio Jessie, James and Meowth. If you haven’t started any adventures in these games yet, now you can find out what all the excitement is about. A free demo available now in Nintendo eShop will let you explore Viridian Forest to catch wild Pokémon and battle Trainers with a randomly selected partner – either Pikachu or Eevee. Both Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! are available for purchase now in Nintendo eShop.
- Nintendo Mobile
- Celebrate Four Fantastic Years of Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp – Time sure flies when you’re having fun at the campsite! This month, celebrate the Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp game’s fourth anniversary with fun events and much more. Fourth Anniversary Celebration, the latest event in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, is now live. Please check the game for the full event schedule. Plus, be on the lookout for new campers! Load up some extra items and materials on Gulliver’s Ship, then send him to the two new islands that will become available: Ione and Pals’ Island and Shino and Pals’ Island. When the ship returns, you’ll get souvenirs – and the maps needed to unlock each new camper will be among the rewards you can obtain. See you at the campsite!
Activities:
- Watch, Discover, Join In – With Twitch, you can watch livestream gaming videos and any IRL broadcast on your Nintendo Switch system. Tune into your favorite gaming creators, athletes, artists and musicians through esports, talk shows, live performances, league channels, tabletop RPGs, the latest video games and much more.
- Make Your Phone Look Varia Nice! – Three new Metroid Dread wallpapers have been added to the digital rewards section. You can redeem your My Nintendo Platinum Points to download them now by visiting https://my.nintendo.com/news/4582651e3578a2cf#wallpapers.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
