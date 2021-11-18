Halo Infinite multiplayer beta XP progression gets a tweak

The free to download and play Halo Infinite multiplayer beta has been a lot of fun so far, though there’s definitely one complaint from much of the player community: XP progression.
Well 343 Industries and Microsoft have heard at least some of your complaints since they are now rolling out some tweaks to the XP progression experience to smooth things out. The bad news is that Daily and Weekly Challenges will need to be reset for those who already sunk some time into the game… but they’ll be giving away the Sigil Mark VII Visor ultimate reward to anyone who signs in from November 23rd – 30th.
Most of the info came via Tweet from the HaloSupport channel, but also check it out below.
#HaloInfinite players can now earn XP by completing matchmade games. The “Play 1 Game” Daily Challenge is worth 50 XP each. The Challenge deck is also being updated to better serve players of all skill levels.
The #HaloInfinite team has also resolved issues with the following Challenges which were causing progress to not be tracked: Heat of the Moment, It Bears Repeating, Jorge Would Be Proud, and Ultra Tech.
Additionally, XP Boosts will now last for 1 hour rather than 30 minutes. The in-game tooltip may continue to show 30 minutes as their expected duration, but the Boost’s timer will start from 60 minutes once activated.
As a result of these changes, all progress on active Daily and Weekly Challenges will need to be reset, however, all players who sign-in between November 23-30 will receive this week’s Ultimate Reward: the Sigil Mark VII Visor.