Grow old sooner as Sifu revises its release date

Perhaps as a means of getting a head start on an increasingly crowded February, French developer Sloclap revealed today that their action title Sifu will be released on February 8th, two weeks earlier than their original release date of February 22nd. To celebrate this announcement the studio released 3 videos detailing the new release date, the combat system and the death/aging mechanics.
Sifu has you on a quest to avenge your family utilizing kung fu and an ancient pendant which can bring you back from death…but at a cost. The title will be coming to PlayStation platforms and Epic Game Store in both Standard ($39.99) and Deluxe ($49.99) editions. Deluxe edition owners will be able to play the game 48 hours earlier.
Sifu | Release Update – February 8th 2022:
We are pleased to announce that Sifu will be released on the PlayStation Store on February 8th, 2022. We have made good progress on getting our game ship-ready and we are excited to be able to launch Sifu two weeks earlier than anticipated. To celebrate, we have prepared two brand-new gameplay videos that will be revealed today.
Sifu | Combat System Overview:
Building on our experience working on martial arts gameplay with Absolver, but focusing this time on a single player game, we wanted with Sifu to offer a unique player experience, heavily drawing from Kung fu and martial arts movies. In this short overview, we introduce players to Sifu’s main combat gameplay mechanics.
Sifu | Death and Aging Progression trailer:
Kung Fu as a martial art carries the concept of endless self-improvement, of a mastery kept alive and relevant by permanent practice. In that sense, a single life is never enough to know, or have, Kung Fu. In this short gameplay video, we want to answer the many questions we got on Sifu’s progression system and to introduce player to the death and aging mechanics.