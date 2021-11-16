Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta now live for all

In case you didn’t believe the leaks or haven’t been following any Xbox-related news over the past few days, the free-to-download Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta is now live for everyone, everywhere.
So if you haven’t cleared up some HDD space on your Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and/or Windows PC and downloaded it, what are you waiting for? Do it right now and jump into the action for season one.
Otherwise, we have some new screens and the official announcement below. of course stay tuned for the single player Halo Infinite experience sometime next month!
Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta screens:
Halo Infinite – Multiplayer Season One Launch Trailer:
As a thank you to the Xbox community for 20 years of support, 343 Industries launched the free-to-play Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta and Season 1 three weeks early, available starting now for all players on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Windows PC. It will also be available via Xbox Cloud Gaming starting later today. Players can enjoy the Season 1 content including all maps, core modes, Academy features, and Battle Pass, and all of their progress carries over into the full Halo Infinite launch on December 8. For complete details on the Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta, head over to Halo Waypoint.