2K and Visual Concepts details 10 features and innovations in WWE 2K22

Even as the white hot All Elite Wrestling is generating buzz, nothing can derail the juggernaut known as the World Wrestling Entertainment. While their video game franchise has taken a couple of years off, 2022 will see the long running series walk through the gorilla position and enter the arena hopefully to an ecstatic crowd.
Coming out in March 2022, right in the middle on the Road to WrestleMania, the developer Visual Concepts have unveiled 10 features and innovations that will be coming in the next entry of the game. A brand new engine, revised controls, beautiful visuals, and a plethora of returning modes will hopefully satisfy the hard to please fanbase that expect nothing but the best in class experience. The next info drop on the title is expected to occur January 2022 (hopefully a roster reveal).
The WWE 2K Hit List promises sensational new additions, including:
- Redesigned Gameplay Engine: The most important change in WWE 2K22 is in the engine itself. Visual Concepts redesigned the gameplay and animation engine from the ground up to make every dive, kickout, and finisher feel as real as if players were sitting ringside at WrestleMania. As soon as players pick up the controller, they’ll feel the difference;
- New Controls: The updated and incredibly intuitive control scheme hits different this year. Configured to ensure that players have more control over every move, in every situation, WWE 2K22 is easy to pick up and play, while still allowing for high-skill expression;
- Stunning Graphics: Simply put, WWE 2K22 boasts the best-ever graphics of the WWE 2K Scanning and animations are executed using the same industry-leading process as Visual Concepts’ NBA 2K franchise and the team overhauled lighting and relit the game from the ground up;
- Immersive Presentation: The most dynamic entry in the series to date will take players out of the crowd and into the ring, creating an authentic WWE feeling throughout the game;
- New WWE 2K Showcase: Players can take a walk down memory lane and relive a legendary WWE Superstar’s most iconic matches and moments;
- MyGM: Players will draft superstars, book matches, manage contracts, and prove they have what it takes to run the most successful brand in sports entertainment;
- MyFACTION: In a franchise-first, the all-new MyFACTION puts players in control of building a legendary faction that rivals the iconic nWo. Players will collect, manage, and upgrade Superstars, with weekly events and regular updates;
- MyRISE: An opportunity for players to experience the journey of a WWE Superstar from the humble beginnings of a Rookie, followed by the fanfare as a Superstar, and then immortalized as a Legend. New storylines will be available for both male and female MyPLAYERs;
- Universe Mode: Universe Mode returns, offering players more control than ever before over brands, PPVs, match results, rivalries, and much more;
- Creation Suite: The Creation Suite is back and better than ever. Players can be themselves or someone/something entirely different, with all sorts of wild options and fantasy elements, then step into the ring at anytime and anywhere in the world.
WWE 2K22 is currently scheduled for release in March 2022, with additional details to be revealed in January 2022.