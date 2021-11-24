Get some savings and donate to charity with these deals from Humble Bundle

Humble Bundle has been a great way to bolster your game collections with it’s pay what you want pricing and the fact that a portion of your sale goes to a charity is always a good way to help separate me from my money. Well prepare to help charity and build your collection with these amazing sales from the retailer.
The Black Friday sale which started on 11/19 and will end on 12/4 features savings as high as 60% on titles such as Red Dead Redemption 2, Doom Eternal and more. For those who crave less button pressing and more reading or creating, there are two book and software bundles which might be more in line with your interests. The Black Friday RPG Bonanza Bundle features 41 items at a minimum purchase price of $25.
The Create with Visual Impact! Encore Bundle returns until 12/1 and includes image editing software such as Corel Painter 2021. Humble Games, the company’s publishing arm, will also feature discounts on titles such as Dodgeball Academia, Unsighted, and Ikenfell. Finally for those who want a monthly assortment of curated games, 1 year of Humble Choice is available for $99, saving you 45% off the regular price if you are a new member.