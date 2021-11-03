«

Check out 15 minutes of Elden Ring gameplay tomorrow

November 3rd, 2021

by Paul Bryant


Bandai Namco and FromSoftware are ready to show off quite a bit of their highly anticipated upcoming Soulsborne release Elden Ring tomorrow.

How do we know? Because of their recently pinned Tweet of course as seen below and the scheduled event on Youtube and Twitch — so make sure to swing by at around 7:00am PDT/10:00am EDT for all the action.

Elden Ring is scheduled to launch in February 25th, 2022.

ELDEN RING – Gameplay Preview:

Join us at 3 PM CET/7 AM PDT on November 4th for a 15-minute #ELDENRING Gameplay Preview. Countdown begins at 2:45 PM CET / 6:45 AM PDT.
11月4日（木）23時より『ELDEN RING』のゲームプレイ映像を公開します。映像は約15分間を予定しています。
英語でのナレーションが入りますが、日本語字幕にも対応しております。よろしければぜひ、ご覧ください。

