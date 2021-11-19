Beat the crowds (and maybe some teenagers) with these SEGA and Atlus deals

I’m not lying when I say Lost Judgment is a contender for my personal Game of the Year and I will shout on the rooftops for people to play it. So it’ll definitely help my case now that people who are interested can save up to 40% on digital copies of RGG studio’s action-adventure title on PlayStation and Xbox platforms.
However those aren’t the only SEGA and Atlus deals that will be available for Black Friday. Along with Lost Judgment, you can save on digital copies of Persona 5, Persona 5 Royal, Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD, and Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles. So save some money and play as a teenager, or beat them up in these fine SEGA and ATLUS titles before the savings go away at the end of the month!
SEGA and ATLUS holiday sale offerings are now live on select new titles across console and PC platforms. The sale features a selection of exciting games across their recent game releases, including:
- The action-noir detective thriller Lost Judgment:
- PlayStation platforms from now – Nov. 29
- 30% off Standard edition
- 35% off Deluxe edition
- 40% off Ultimate edition
- Xbox platforms from now – Dec. 2
- 30% off Standard edition
- 35% off Deluxe edition
- 40% off Ultimate edition
- The critically acclaimed RPG Persona 5:
- 55% off on PlayStation 4 from now – Dec. 1
- Persona 5 Royal Ultimate Edition, which includes the base game, the Persona 5 Royal DLC Pack and six additional DLC Sets:
- 60% off on PlayStation 4 from now – Nov. 29
- Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD, an apocalyptic modernization of the acclaimed ATLUS classic:
- 40% off Standard Edition on PlayStation 4 from now – Nov. 29
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
- 30% off Standard and Deluxe editions for PlayStation platforms from now – Nov. 24