Digital Rules and Physical Drools as Shin Megami Tensei V Digital Deluxe Edition details are revealed

Digital vs Physical media is a battle that gamers will continue to wage until the heat death of the universe. It’s nice to not have cases piling up to the ceiling, however it is also nice to reclaim some of your money by selling unwanted titles. I will conclusively say that we’ll never see a blog post about a digital title selling for 2 million dollars in a questionable auction either. That said, details regarding the Digital Deluxe version of Shin Megami Tensei V were revealed and it certainly has me questioning my physical deluxe edition purchase (Ok, that was an exaggeration, it absolutely has not).
The package will include a digital copy of the long awaited fifth entry of the occult demon recruitment RPG, as well as a bevy of DLC that will enhance your gameplay experience. This list of DLC includes:
- “Mitama Dance of Wealth”
- “Mitama Dance of EXP”
- “Mitama Dance of Miracles”
- “A Goddess in Training”
- “The Rage of a Queen”
- “The Doctor’s Last Wish”
- “Return of the True Demon”
The Mitama DLC will increase the spawn rate of Mitama, when defeated can drop items that can be consumed to increase EXP/Glory or sold for large amounts of Macca, the currency of the SMT Games. The next 3 pieces of DLC will add new sub-quests that offer the player an opportunity to recruit a powerful demon to your cause. The final DLC dubbed Return of the True Demon will add additional fights which parallel some of the content added in the Maniax version of Shin Megami Tensei 3. Yes, those skeletal Fiends from SMT3 will find their way to Da’at and can be fought against/recruited. For those who have the courage to best all 9 fiends a final challenge awaits in the form of the Demi-Fiend, the bike shorts wearing main character of SMT3!
Suffice to say physical purchasers aren’t locked out, but rather each piece of DLC listed above will be available on the eshop a la carte and the following two pieces of DLC, the japanese language track and an easier “Safety” difficulty will be free to anyone who wishes to download it.
- “Safety Difficulty” (Free DLC at launch!)
- “Japanese Voices” (Free DLC at launch!)
Shin Megami Tensei V will release exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on November 12, 2021. The Digital Deluxe Edition is available for Pre-Order on the eShop on the console or via this link (scroll down to see the game/DLC bundle).
Shin Megami Tensei V Digital Deluxe Edition: