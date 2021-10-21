Nintendo eShop Update – Guardians of the Galaxy, Crysis Trilogy, Skul

Get ready to party like it 1996 with the release of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Cloud Version) for the Nintendo Switch in just a few days from now.
There’s quite a lot of new digital titles though, including Skul: The Hero Slayer, the SEGA Genesis collection for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass subscribers, Crysis Remastered Trilogy, Demon Hunter: Riddles of Light, Minigolf Adventure, My Friend Peppa Pig and tons more.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Cloud Version – Fire up Star-Lord’s jet boots for a wild ride across the cosmos in this third-person action-adventure game, a fresh take on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. With the unpredictable Guardians at your side, blast your way from one explosive situation to another, with original and iconic Marvel characters caught in a struggle for the fate of the universe. You got this. Probably. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Cloud Version will be available on Oct. 26.
- Skul: The Hero Slayer – Experience a fast-paced action rogue-lite where losing your head is encouraged. Featuring 100 playable characters, each with their own unique abilities, and a ton of items that can create wild synergies, the battles here are as electrifying as they are challenging.
- Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online
- The Nintendo 64 system first launched 25 years ago, giving many players their first 3D gaming experiences. The system also featured intense four-player, multiplayer action in several of its games. And now, with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, you can access a selection of classic Nintendo 64 games on your Nintendo Switch system, with more on the way! The launch lineup includes Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Mario Kart 64, Star Fox 64, Sin & Punishment, Dr. Mario 64, Mario Tennis, WinBack and Yoshi’s Story. Compete in a Mario Kart 64 race with friends online, share your screen and bring someone along for your Star Fox 64 ride and suspend your game at any point during The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. The Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online library will be available on Oct. 25.
- SEGA Genesis – Nintendo Switch Online
- A Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership also grants access to a trove of curated SEGA Genesis games. The launch lineup includes the following games, with more on the way in the future: Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Streets of Rage 2, Ecco the Dolphin, Castlevania: Bloodlines, Contra: Hard Corps, Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine, Golden Axe, Gunstar Heroes, M.U.S.H.A., Phantasy Star IV, Ristar, Shining Force, Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master and Strider. You can play these classic games with added features, such as rewind to recover rings in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, or create a save state before the final boss of Golden Axe! The SEGA Genesis – Nintendo Switch Online library will be available on Oct. 25.
Activities
- Games with Spooky Updates – ’Tis the season for happy haunts and ghoulish goodies. Check out these games with Halloween-themed updates and events:
- Fortnite – Your fortune foretells a lot in this year’s Fortnitemares … in fact, things are in the cards for you all the way ’till Nov. 2. Jump into Halloween-themed maps, games and experiences. These are featured in the “Fortnitemares” section of the playlist menu. Throughout October, cards reveal legendary monsters making their way to the Fortnite Item Shop, as well as classic Fortnite characters getting new Halloween twists.
- Overwatch – It’s time for another year of fear – Overwatch Halloween Terror is here! Celebrate this horrific holiday with weekly rewards and the return of Junkenstein’s Revenge, where you’ll team up with three other players to confront a host of haunting horrors. Play games in Quick Play, Competitive Play or the Arcade to earn Overwatch Halloween Terror Loot Boxes and unlock bewitching cosmetics so you can send your enemies to their graves.
- Rocket League – Batman returns to Rocket League for Haunted Hallows! Batman and his foes take over Rumble mode, transforming it into Gotham City Rumble and swooping in with the new Arena variant: Beckwith Park (Gotham Night). Plus, speeding into the Item Shop are all three versions of the Dark Knight’s high-tech vehicle: the Batmobile (1989), The Dark Knight’s Tumbler and the Batmobile (2016).
- Apex Legends – Until Nov. 2, join the Apex Legends Monsters Within event. Fight to conquer the Encore Arenas map, the place where Seer made his name as a man to be reckoned with. Special event-limited cosmetic sets highlight the scary side of some of the most fearsome Legends, including Revenant, Bloodhound, Caustic and Seer.
- Crafty Creepy Furry Fun – Get your furry family members ready for Halloween – and the Mario Party Superstars game – with adorable printable pet masks from My Nintendo featuring Thwomp, Monty Mole, Boo and Bowser Jr.! To view the selection and learn more about how to redeem your Platinum Points for these fun, spooky rewards, visit https://my.nintendo.com/news/761425aeec9b1912. You can also creep over to Play Nintendo for family Halloween activities, including a spooky pumpkin diorama craft, a witchy poll and other assorted tricks and treats!
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U
- Great deals this week! Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Aloof
- Alpaca Ball: Allstars
- Arcade Archives RALLY-X
- Barbero
- Battle of Archers
- Cards of the Dead
- City Stunt Driver – Available on Oct. 22
- Crazy Gravity
- Crysis 2 Remastered
- Crysis 3 Remastered
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy
- Demon Hunter: Riddles of Light – Available on Oct. 22
- Endocrisis
- Evertried
- Extreme Race
- Football Run
- Halloween Jigsaw Puzzles – Puzzle Game for Kids & Toddlers
- Hell’s High Harmonizers
- Hermitage: Strange Case Files – Available on Oct. 26
- Howling Village: Echoes
- JARS
- L.O.L. Surprise! Movie Night – Available on Oct. 26
- Last 4 Alive: Escape From Zombies
- Minigolf Adventure – Available on Oct. 22
- Monomals
- Murder Diaries 2
- Murder House
- My Friend Peppa Pig – Available on Oct. 22
- New York Mysteries: High Voltage
- Pocket Soccer
- Pro Flight Simulator – Available on Oct. 22
- Reminiscence in the Night – Available on Oct. 22
- Sakura Nova
- Shadow Corridor – Available on Oct. 26
- Super Chicken Catchers
- TETRA for Nintendo Switch International Edition
- Yumeiri
- Zombo Buster Rising – Available on Oct. 25
In addition to video games available at retail stores, Nintendo also offers a variety of content that people can download directly to their systems. Nintendo adds new games weekly to Nintendo eShop, which offers a variety of options for the Nintendo Switch family of systems, the Wii U console and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems.