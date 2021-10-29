Cruis’n Blast review for Nintendo Switch

Publisher: Raw Thrills
Developer: Raw Thrills
Medium: Digital/Cartridge
Players: 1-4
Online: No
ESRB: E10+
Cruis’n Blast is the latest Cruis’n game, made by Raw Thrills.
Now, I’ll be honest: that sentence didn’t mean a lot to me going into the game. But if you’re the type of person who spent a lot of time in arcades growing up, that may tell you a whole lot. The Cruis’n series was launched by Midway Games in arcades decades ago and has periodically found a home on certain Nintendo consoles, while Raw Thrills was founded by the guy who created Cruis’n. So you can see why its pedigree is actually pretty impressive.
Just as impressive: this game.
Seriously, it’s one of the best — or at least one of the most enjoyable — racing games I’ve ever played. As someone who loves games like Burnout and Split/Second for the destruction and Mario Kart for the crazy tracks, I have to say that both of those particular itches were scratched during my time with Cruis’n Blast.
It’s just so much fun. Every track is a crazy thrillride that pops off the screen, as you speed through neon-soaked worlds, weaving in between dinosaur legs, dodging cops, swerving around airplanes, and plummeting through crumbling roads onto conveniently placed tracks below. You launch yourself through the air on ramps, you hit the nitro to fly around corners, and you pick up cash to upgrade your ride — all set to an irresistibly pulsating soundtrack.
Is it deep? Heck no. And realistically, unless you have a few friends over to try out the local-only multiplayer, you probably won’t get more than a weekend out of this game.
But what a weekend that would be. Cruis’n Blast is arcade racing in its absolute best form imaginable, and if you want a racing game that leaves you grinning like an idiot the entire time you’re playing it, I couldn’t recommend it any more highly.
Raw Thrills provided us with a Cruis’n Blast Switch code for review purposes.