Bandai Namco, Supermassive Games announce The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me

You thought that Bandai Namco and Supermassive Games were done with the The Dark Pictures Anthology, eh? Well that’s definitely not true since today they revealed the fourth feature in the anthology series dubbed “The Devil in Me”. Just perfectly timed for this weekend’s Halloween festivities of course… the announcement, not the launch unfortunately.
Check out the creepy announcement trailer, and make sure to check back for release details and all that soon.
The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me – Announcement Trailer:
Leading video game publisher and developer BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. and Supermassive Games announce the fourth feature of The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me.
In The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me, a group of documentary filmmakers receive a mysterious invite to a replica of the ‘Murder Castle’ of H.H. Holmes, America’s first serial killer. They soon discover that they’re being watched, and there is much more at stake.
Step into the anthology’s most bloodcurdling story yet, where players’ choices, more than ever, determines who lives and who dies. Players will watch in horror as their unfortunate crew falls prey to a twisted game master who is observing their every move.
As players wait for the launch of The Devil in Me; they can get into the Halloween spirit with The Dark Pictures Anthology’s previous chapters: Man of Medan, Little Hope, and the recently released House of Ashes.
