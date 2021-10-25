Check out the Halo Infinite campaign trailer

Halo Infinite is only several weeks away, finally! So to celebrate the progress they made on the campaign side of the game, Microsoft and 343 Industries has dropped off a fresh new Campaign Overview video for the game which provides 6+ minutes of action of the latest and greatest Halo title.
Check it out below and stay tuned for the full game release on December 8th, 2021.
Microsoft HaloHalo Infinite – Campaign Overview:
The Banished have defeated UNSC forces and taken control of the mysterious Zeta Halo, threatening the survival of humankind. When all hope is lost and humanity’s fate hangs in the balance, the Master Chief returns to confront the most ruthless foe he’s ever faced. Here’s a fresh look at the Halo Infinite campaign that introduces players to true Spartan freedom in the biggest, most wide open and adventure-filled Halo experience yet, launching on December 8 2021.
For more information on Halo Infinite, head to http://xbox.com/haloinfinite