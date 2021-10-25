SNK vs Capcom: Match of the Millennium review for PC, Steam

Also On: Nintendo Switch
Publisher: SNK
Developer: SNK
Medium: Digital
Players: 1
Online: No
ESRB: T
There are many titles in the SNK vs Capcom saga. Spanning from the Arcade to the Dreamcast and even the PlayStation, it was super cool to see favorite fighters from SNK and Capcom universes duking it out on screen. One game that goes overlooked is “Match of the Millennium” for the NEOGEO Pocket. It was missing from the original release of NEOGEO Pocket Selection Vol 1, but is available as a stand alone download.
This game appears to be a part of the Pocket Collection I’ve reviewed previously, as it features the same menu and all of the same extras as the collection. The game plays exactly like the other 10 in the collection, with the emulation being spot on to the original.
Match of the Millennium features 18 characters, 9 from the Capcom universe and 9 from the SNK universe. An additional 8 characters are hidden and have to be unlocked by completing certain tasks in game. The main game focuses on one-on-one fighting similar to King of Fighters R-2. The character you choose will determine the final boss you get, and your performance will determine what ending you will see.
The characters seem to retain all of their special moves and powers from their own games with nothing but the visuals stripped down. Control is tight and responsive and feels like the Arcade counterparts. The audio is a bit tinny and full of beeps, but it won’t grate on your nerves as some of the tunes are decent.
Looking back, this title should of been included in NEOGEO Pocket Selection. It could of been a good replacement for games like Crush Roller or Dark Arms, or as a fantastic addition to the roster. Why this release was stand alone is a bit puzzling, but it could of been due to licensing or copyright. If you are looking for one of the best games that the NEOGEO Pocket had to offer in it’s heyday, then it’s a no brainer that you should try this one out. Out of all the fighters on the system, this one is the best!
