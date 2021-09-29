Shin Megami Tensei V English Voice cast revealed

No one likes to read subtitles…in our modern times dual language tracks in games are expected and not something that is seen as a bonus. So as part of a constant flow of announcements, Atlus has unveiled a new trailer (and a few screens) which details some of the folks who will be providing the English voices for Shin Megami Tensei V.
This list includes
- Casey Mongillo as Protagonist
- Erica Lindbeck as Sahori Itsukishima
- Kellen Goff as Lahmu
- Chris Hackney as Fionn mac Cumhaill
- Deva Marie as Amanozako
- Jeannie Tirado as Tao Isonokami
- Mark Whitten as Yuzuru Atsuta
- Ashlyn Madden as Miyazu Atsuta
- Stuart Allan as Ichiro Dazai
- Sean Crisden as Hayao Koshimizu
- Cissy Jones as Abdiel
- Ben Lepley as Shohei Yakumo
- Laura Post as Nuwa
- Daman Mills as Aogami
Shin Megami Tensei V — English Cast Reveal | Nintendo Switch:
Standouts for me are Erica Lindbeck, Laura Post and Mark Whitten, the first two having been the voice actors for characters in other SMT/Persona titles. Also Lindbeck and Whitten are part of the English voice cast of Lost Judgment, a title from RGG Studio, a sister studio. Will I play through Shin Megami Tensei with English voices, probably not. However those who are going to will likely be treated to a pretty decent performance.
Shin Megami Tensei V — English Cast Reveal screens:
Shin Megami Tensei V will be exclusively released on the Nintendo Switch on November 12th 2021. Pre-orders for the Digital and Physical Launch edition are still available.