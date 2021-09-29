«

»

Shin Megami Tensei V English Voice cast revealed

Categories:

News, Nintendo Switch, Previews, Screenshots, Videos and Trailers

September 29th, 2021

by Stan Yeung


No one likes to read subtitles…in our modern times dual language tracks in games are expected and not something that is seen as a bonus. So as part of a constant flow of announcements, Atlus has unveiled a new trailer (and a few screens) which details some of the folks who will be providing the English voices for Shin Megami Tensei V.

This list includes

  • Casey Mongillo as Protagonist
  • Erica Lindbeck as Sahori Itsukishima
  • Kellen Goff as Lahmu
  • Chris Hackney as Fionn mac Cumhaill
  • Deva Marie as Amanozako
  • Jeannie Tirado as Tao Isonokami
  • Mark Whitten as Yuzuru Atsuta
  • Ashlyn Madden as Miyazu Atsuta
  • Stuart Allan as Ichiro Dazai
  • Sean Crisden as Hayao Koshimizu
  • Cissy Jones as Abdiel
  • Ben Lepley as Shohei Yakumo
  • Laura Post as Nuwa
  • Daman Mills as Aogami

Shin Megami Tensei V — English Cast Reveal | Nintendo Switch:

Standouts for me are Erica Lindbeck, Laura Post and Mark Whitten, the first two having been the voice actors for characters in other SMT/Persona titles. Also Lindbeck and Whitten are part of the English voice cast of Lost Judgment, a title from RGG Studio, a sister studio. Will I play through Shin Megami Tensei with English voices, probably not. However those who are going to will likely be treated to a pretty decent performance.

Shin Megami Tensei V — English Cast Reveal screens:

Shin Megami Tensei V will be exclusively released on the Nintendo Switch on November 12th 2021. Pre-orders for the Digital and Physical Launch edition are still available.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Steelbook Launch Edition - Nintendo Switch (Video Game)
See larger image

Shin Megami Tensei V: Steelbook Launch Edition – Nintendo Switch (Video Game)

Manufacturer:  “Sega of America, Inc.”
ESRB Rating: 
Platform: 
Genre: 

New From: $59.99 In Stock

This title will be released on November 12, 2021.

buy now

Tags: , , , , ,