XBL Gold members get Aaero, Hover, Castlevania, Resident Evil free for October 2021

It’s crazy that September is almost over… but that at least means that the next set of Xbox Live Gold – Games with Gold titles are queued up and ready to be downloaded once October 2021 begins.
Not quite the newest or highest profile games this month, not to say they aren’t a lot of fun or season appropriate of course.
Either way see the selection below and at the Xbox Wire site.
Aaero (Xbox One, Available October 1 to 31)
Speed through stunning environments, tracing ribbons of light and fighting epic boss battles, all to an incredibly licensed soundtrack. Featuring music from Noisia, Flux Pavilion, Katy B, The Prototypes, Neosignal, and more, feel the groove and release the energy that lives in the music.
Hover (Xbox One, Available October 16 to November 15)
In a futuristic 3D open world, join a group of young rebels, the Gamers, and fight against oppressing laws while performing incredible tricks and combos. Equipped with high-tech gear allowing for amazing jumps and speed, help the citizenry, and find a way to reach the Orbital Station.
Castlevania: Harmony of Despair (Xbox 360, Available October 1 to 15)
Step into the shadows of the hell house to vanquish your old-nemesis, Dracula. With 6-player co-op, select your fan favorite vampire hunters from across the entire series to return Dracula to his eternal slumber.
Resident Evil Code: Veronica X (Xbox 360, Available October 16 to 31)
Set three months after the destruction of Racoon City, help Claire Redfield travel to Europe to search for her missing brother, Chris. Infiltrate the Paris laboratory of the Umbrella Corporation and survive the zombie horde that awaits.