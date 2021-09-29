Play as the Taiwanese Robin Hood in Legend of Tianding when it launches November 1st

The Legend of Tianding was one of the demos that I thoroughly enjoyed at this year’s PAX Online. This metroidvania set in late-19th century Taiwan, blew me away with it’s tight gameplay, it’s interesting disarming mechanic and it’s charming manhua artstyle. Loosely based on the folktale of Liao Tianding, and features the titular character defending the downtrodden from Japanese invaders and their Taiwanese collaborators.
After completing the demo which included a fight against a golden statue of a greedy merchant, I was chomping at the bit to get my hands on the full release. Well the wait will soon come to an end as Neon Doctrine, the game’s publisher announced that the title will be available on PC and the Switch on November 1st.
Here is a launch date trailer which doubles as a primer to Tianding’s arsenal.
The Legend of Tianding Release Date Trailer 2.0:
The Legend of Tianding is a sidescrolling action game about Liao Tianding, the legendary Taiwanese Folk Hero. Explore the dazzling streets of Colonial Japanese Taiwan in the early 20th century, as you rob the rich, feed the poor, and expose the darkness lurking in the heart of Taipei.