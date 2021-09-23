Nintendo eShop Update – Diablo II: Resurrected, UnMetal, Fisti-Fluffs

Even though this week’s eShop update includes more than 40 new games, you’ve really got to squint and tilt your head just so to see anything high-profile. The remastered version of Diablo II is here, and DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT is arriving on the Switch more than a year and a half after it came out everywhere else, but beyond that, few games immediately stand out.
That said, even if they aren’t high-profile, there are more than a few intriguing-looking indie games on the list, so read on to see what’s new this week — and, maybe, stay tuned to this evening’s Nintendo Direct to see whether there might be some surprise late additions? (But don’t hold your breath, since the Direct is focusing on games coming this winter.)
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Fisti-Fluffs – With no humans in sight, the cats are bored. And you know what that means? That’s right. It’s time to tussle! Pounce, hiss, flail and claw your way through the kitty kingdom to prove your wobbly cat “is best cat.” Fisti-Fluffs is an adorable (and yes, ridiculous) physics-based party game where you tussle with other cats and destroy the environments in frenetic, over-the-top battles. Of course, you can play alone, but it’s even better with friends. So, get your claws out and prepare for some kitty carnage!
- DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT + A NEW POWER AWAKENS SET – Experience the story of DRAGON BALL Z, from epic events to light-hearted side quests, including never-before-seen story moments that answer some burning questions of DRAGON BALL lore for the first time! Fish, fly, eat, train and battle your way through the DRAGON BALL Z sagas, making friends and building relationships with a massive cast of DRAGON BALL characters. Fight across vast battlefields with destructible environments and experience epic boss battles against the most iconic foes like Raditz, Frieza and Cell. Increase your power level through RPG mechanics and rise to the challenge. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT + A NEW POWER AWAKENS SET will be available on Sept. 24.
- Diablo II: Resurrected – Ascend the Forgotten Tower, blaze a trail through the jungles of Kurast and storm the gates of Hell to defeat Diablo himself. Then, scale the peak of Mount Arreat to face Baal, the Lord of Destruction, in Worldstone Keep. Be sure to check out the Diablo Prime Evil Collection, which includes the Diablo III: Eternal Collection game, the Diablo II: Resurrected game, the Diablo III: Hatred’s Grasp Wings DLC and the Diablo III: Mephisto Pet DLC.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- A Juggler’s Tale – Available on Sept. 29
- Antonball Deluxe – Available on Sept. 28
- Arcade Archives SOLDAM
- Beast Breaker
- Between Time: Escape Room
- Blind Postman – Available on Sept. 24
- Bubble Shooter FX
- Centipede: Recharged – Available on Sept. 29
- Chef’s Tail
- ConnecTank – Available on Sept. 28
- Crypto Is Dead
- Cube Samurai: Run Squared
- Don’t Forget Me
- Don’t Touch this Button! – Available on Sept. 24
- Draknek and Friends Puzzle Bundle
- DroneRidge – Available on Sept. 29
- Embr
- Family Vacation 2: Road Trip
- Fantasy Friends: Under the Sea – Available on Sept. 28
- Flynn: Son of Crimson
- G-DARIUS HD – Available on Sept. 28
- GRISAIA PHANTOM TRIGGER 06
- Hampuzz
- Haustoria – Available on Sept. 24
- In My Shadow – Available on Sept. 25
- Jigsaw Masterpieces EX – Kawaii Cute Goddesses –
- Kirakira stars idol project Memories
- Knockout Home Fitness – Available on Sept. 28
- MageQuit
- Marble Parkour
- “METAL SLUG 1st & 2nd MISSION” Double Pack
- Monster Truck Arena – Available on Sept. 24
- Mountain Bike Hill Climb Race: Real 2D Arcade Dirt Racing Games
- Pipe Fitter
- Pool: 8 Ball Billiards
- Puzzle & Chess
- Rift Adventure
- S.W.A.N.: Chernobyl Unexplored
- Sakura Swim Club
- Smashy Road: Wanted 2
- Spacebase Startopia – Available on Sept. 24
- Staxel
- Steel Assault – Available on Sept. 28
- Super Arcade Football
- Suzerain
- The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem – Available on Sept. 24
- The Plane Effect
- Titan Chaser
- Top Down Racer – Available on Sept. 24
- UnMetal – Available on Sept. 28
- Warp Frontier – Available on Sept. 28
- Work Trip